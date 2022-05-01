Watch highlights of Asamoah Gyan's 'LeGyandary' book launch

Asamoah Gyan launches 'LeGyandary' book

The 'LeGyandary', a book that scripts the life of Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan was launched on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

According to Gyan, the book captures his career, the told and untold story during his time with the Black Stars and other aspects of his life.



The book was launched during a colourful programme that was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast hotel. The convivial show had in attendance, dignitaries, ex-footballers, and some African football legends.



Some of the prominent people include president, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, Chief of staff, Frema Opare, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong, CEO of Special Group of Companies, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Senegal football legends, El Hadji Douf and Khalilou Fadiga, former Black Stars captains, Abedi Pele and Stephen Appiah and ex-Black Stars players, Derrick Boateng, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, amongst a host of other dignitaries.



The main event started with Ghanaian musician Cina Soul signing the national anthem before the MC for the night, Nathaniel Attoh took over.



There were segments like cultural displays, one-on-one interviews, as well as musical performances by ASA band, Akwaboah and Cina Soul who entertained the audience.

There were a series of speeches with the last one coming from president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who officially put the book on display right after his words.



Then the auction followed as the guests bid for the first 50 copies that were sold at the event.



Watch the highlights of the event below



