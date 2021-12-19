Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko’s 2-1 win over Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways after beating Legon Cities 2-1 in Dawu in matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupine Warriors had failed to collect maximum points in their last three matches but a strong performance at Theatre of Dreams ensured they bounced back.
Frank Mbella, scored twice to help coach Prosper Narteh’s men pick up the maximum points at away.
The Cameroonian scored first but three minutes for Legon Cities to equalized courtesy of an error by goalkeeper Razak Abalora as Ahmed Rahman scored.
Mbella snatched the victory for Kotoko in the 78th minute when it looked like the odds were against the Porcupines.
Kotoko despite the victory remain third but have a game in hand and can level the 20 points of new leaders Aduana Stars.
Watch highlights of the match below
