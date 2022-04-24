0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 3-1 defeat to Legon Cities in Kumasi

Video Archive
Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko have tasted their second defeat in front of their home crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after losing to Legon Cities FC on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The Porcupine Warriors couldn't bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to RTU in Tamale as Legon Cities got their first victory over Asante Kotoko in their history.

Legon Cities under coach Maxwell Konadu started their demolition works in front of the Baba Yara crowd as Jonah Attuquaye was brought down in the penalty box by Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey and that resulted in a penalty.

Michel Otuo stepped forward and scored to make it 1-0 to Legon Cities in the 17th minute.

Hans Kwofie scored a brace in the 28th minute and the 47th minute to seal the victory for the Royals in Kumasi.

First-half substitute, Mudasiru Salifu got the consolation goal for the Porcupine Warriors as Asante Kotoko have tasted back-to-back defeats in the Ghana Premier League.

The 3-1 victory for Legon Cities take them to the 8th position on the League table while Asante Kotoko maintain their lead with eight points advantage.

Watch the highlights of the game in the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
These 6 sons of popular preachers are also into full-time ministry
The house Asantehene, Agyeman Prempeh I, lived in for 24 years in Seychelles
Police Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako becomes first beneficiary of PEMIF
My driver makes more than my niece who works at Agric Bank - Kennedy Agyapong
‘God dey’ - Afia Pokuaa tells colleagues 'sabotaging' her show
‘You’ll not be allowed to host e-programme’ – Afia Pokuaa told
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong
Related Articles: