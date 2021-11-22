Watch highlights of AshantiGold 2-0 victory against Hearts of Oak

Ashantigold handed Hearts of Oak their first defeat of the season on matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League at the Len Clay Stadium.

Two goals in the second half is all the Miners relied on to earn a win of the defending champions.



An erroneous move from Emmanuel Nettey landed Hearts of Oak in big trouble as the Miners surged forward to score their first goal.



Yaw Annor placed the ball beyond the reach of Richard Attah in a one-on-one attempt to make it 1-0.



Despite making use of his substitutes, the Phobians did not create enough chances like they did in the first half.

Richard Attah made a powerful save in the 82nd minute but Abdul Salam capitalized on the rebound to make it 2-0 for Ashgold.



Watch highlights of the match below:



