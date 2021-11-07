Watch highlights of Ashgold draw with Karela United

AshantiGold stayed unbeaten as they recovered from a slow start to draw 1-1 with Karela United in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

Karela United broke the deadlock in the 35th minute after goalkeeper Kofi Mensah failed to handle Mohammed Humin Dafie's feeble shot.



But AshantiGold restored parity five minutes later as they drew level through Opoku Agyemang who scored from the spot.



The second half of the encounter was uninspiring as both teams failed to create any meaningful scoring opportunity.

The Miners following Saturday's result have four points and are in the top four while for Karela it's their first point of the new season.



