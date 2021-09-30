Watch highlights of Bechem United's new midfielder Paul Kwei Jnr

Bechem United midfielder, Paul Kwei Jnr

Bechem United have bolstered their squad with the signing of explosive young midfielder Paul Kwei Jnr.

The Ghana Premier League club announced on Wednesday the attacking midfielder has penned a three-year contract.



Kwei Jnr was snapped up from Division One League side Accra Young Wise FC.



Last season, he scored three goals and provided eight assists in 22 matches.

Kwei was named Man of the Match three times in the just ended 2020/21 season.



Watch highlights of Paul Kwei Jnr



