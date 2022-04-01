Watch highlights of Berekum Chelsea's draw with Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak survived a scare at the Berekum Golden City Park on Wednesday in their matchday 22 clash.

The phobian's title hopes are dwindling with each passing match as they keep faltering in matches in the league.



There was nothing to separate both sides as the home side created numerous chances but were unable to convert the few chances that came their way.



It looked like even if both teams played the whole day none of them will score a goal but the home side looked the most dangerous side in attack.



Hearts goalie Richmond Ayi who was the hero in their MTN FA Cup round of 16 against Elmina Sharks was once again decisive as he saved a good effort from Henry Ainsu in the first half.

The home side had the bulk of the possession in the second half but were not able to convert their possession into goals as they were wasteful.



