Watch highlights of Black Princesses' 3-0 defeat to USA

The United States of America thumped Ghana's Black Princesses in the opening group D game of the 2022 FIFA under-20 Women’s World Cup ongoing in Costa Rica.
USA had 10-woman Ghana at their mercies as they recorded an emphatic 3-0 win at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.
Skipper, Michelle Cooper led by example as she scored the first with a header from a cross.
Black Princesses who were having a poor outing got reduced to 10 after the referee consulted VRA and sent off Jacqueline Owusu for a seemly bad tackle on Korbin Albert.
The Americans doubled their lead when Alyssa tapped in a cross from Cooper over Ghana's keeper to make it 2-0 before halftime.
After coming on for just four minutes, Ally Sentnor extended the lead to end Ghana’s hopes of salvaging a point in the game.
The Princesses nearly suffered another red card after Cecilia Nyama got penalised for a clumsy tackle but the referee overturned her decision following VAR consultation.
Ghana’s next game would be against Japan on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 17:00 GMT.
Watch the highlights below
EE/KPE
