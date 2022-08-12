1
Watch highlights of Black Princesses' 3-0 defeat to USA

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The United States of America thumped Ghana's Black Princesses in the opening group D game of the 2022 FIFA under-20 Women’s World Cup ongoing in Costa Rica.

USA had 10-woman Ghana at their mercies as they recorded an emphatic 3-0 win at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.

Skipper, Michelle Cooper led by example as she scored the first with a header from a cross.

Black Princesses who were having a poor outing got reduced to 10 after the referee consulted VRA and sent off Jacqueline Owusu for a seemly bad tackle on Korbin Albert.

The Americans doubled their lead when Alyssa tapped in a cross from Cooper over Ghana's keeper to make it 2-0 before halftime.

After coming on for just four minutes, Ally Sentnor extended the lead to end Ghana’s hopes of salvaging a point in the game.

The Princesses nearly suffered another red card after Cecilia Nyama got penalised for a clumsy tackle but the referee overturned her decision following VAR consultation.

Ghana’s next game would be against Japan on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 17:00 GMT.

Watch the highlights below



