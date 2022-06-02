1
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Black Satellites' shocking defeat to Indonesia U-19

Video Archive
Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Satellites suffered a shocking defeat to Indonesia in the ongoing 2022 Maurice Revello tournament in France.

The Black Satellites, who lost their first game to Mexico, were defeated 1-0 by the Indonesia U19 team on Thursday.

The shock defeat means Ghana are bottom of their group and will be unable to make it to the next stage of the competition.

Midfielder Raka Cahyana netted the decisive goal in the 58th minute to secure Indonesia their first win since 2020.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar
Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history
Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up
Stones, teargas and warning shots as Wa youth demand release of 'sex tape' floggers
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game