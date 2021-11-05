Watch highlights of Black Stars new-boy Felix Afena Gyan who plays for AS Roma

• 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan to be in the Black Stars camp for the first time

• The Ghanaian teenager plays for AS Roma



• A total of 28 players have been invited to camp



AS Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, has been a revelation since joining the junior side of the Italian giants some months ago.



The striker caught the attention of many and the national team handlers with his superb form in the Italian Youth League and his subsequent debut in the Serie A in Roma’s 2-1 win over Cagliari weeks ago.



Felix also featured in AS Roma’s 2-1 defeat to giants AC Milan as Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 400th career league goal.

The 18-year-old AS Roma striker has been handed a maiden Black Stars call-up ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Walias of Ethiopia and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11, before facing South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.



Watch the highlights of the young striker in the post below:







Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:









