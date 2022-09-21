Watch highlights of Brazil’s 3-0 win over Ghana at 2006 World Cup

16 years ago in Germany, Brazil defeated Ghana 3-0 at the Round of 16 stage of the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars were making their first appearance at the World Cup and had made it out of the group stages after beating USA and Czech Republic.



Ghana came into the match with high optimism after their success in the group stages.



Coach Ratomir Dujkovic had lined up a strong squad for Ghana in the match which included Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and Matthew Amoah.



Ghana played a high line to set offside traps but it was difficult for the Black Stars to handle.



Five minutes into the match Brazil scored their first goal after Kaka sent Ronaldo a sprinting through pass to score the first goal in the game.



Ronaldo dribbled past Richard Kingston to score his fifteenth World Cup goal.

Another counterattack before halftime led to Adriano's tap-in from Cafu's low pass to score the second goal in the match.



The Brazilians got their third from a simple long ball from full-back Ricardinho for Ze Roberto to nick it in.



Watch highlights of the match below







JNA/DA