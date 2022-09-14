0
Watch highlights of Callum Hudson-Odoi's stunning performance against Atletico Madrid

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

British-born Ghanaian, Callum Hudson Odoi dropped a masterclass in Bayer Leverkusen's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, September 14, 2022.

Odoi, who is on loan from Chelsea was involved in the two goals scored, giving the last but one pass prior to both goals while combining well with German-born Ghanian Jeremy Frimpong.

Odoi lasted the whole 90 minutes but was subbed off in additional time and had a rating of 7.4.

He had 49 touches and completed 32 Passes amounting to 87% pass accuracy. He completed 3 successful dribbles out of three attempts and won 4 of his 6 duels.

Callum Hudson Odoi after his consistent game time at Leverkusen is seemly getting back to his best after suffering injuries in the past two seasons.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
