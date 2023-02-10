Watch highlights of Cristiano Ronaldo’s four goals in Al Nassr’s win over Al Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club career goals.

The Portugal international who turned 38th scored all four goals within 30 minutes to help his side beat Al Wehda 4-0 in the match.



Ronaldo scored his first goal in the 21st minute to give his side the lead before adding another at the stroke of halftime.



The five-time Champions League winner converted a penalty to score a hat trick of goals in the second half.



The former Real Madrid forward scored his fourth goal with a sublime finish to complete his haul.



Ronaldo has now scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues.

He bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon, and now has five for Al Nassr.



Watch highlights of Ronaldo’s goal below







JNA/KPE