Watch highlights of Daniel Kofi Kyere's amazing performance against Nicaragua

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was the standout performer in Ghana's win over Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Ghana beat the North Americans 1-0 at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Spain to end their September international break with a victory.

Fatawu Issahaku scored a brilliant curler to hand Ghana a needed over Nicaragua.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh had one of his days where when he is in his element, he is difficult to be dispossessed and also finds the right passes to ensure a smooth transition.

Kyereh orchestrated the play very well, holding on to possession when he needed to and playing simple as and when needed. He was the standout performer.

The Freiburg midfielder was at the heart of most of the chances created on the night.

Watch Daniel Kofi Kyere's highlight below

