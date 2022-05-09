Watch highlights of Eddie Nketiah's performance against Leeds United

Eddie Nketiah bags a brace against Leeds

Arsenal extend gap with top Tottenham by four points



Mikel Arteta praises Eddie Nketiah



Eddie Nketiah bagged a brace for Arsenal on Sunday, May 8, 2022 to keep the Gunners’ top four ambitions on course.



The 22-year-old scored both goals as Arsenal fought off a spirited play from Leeds in the second half to consolidate their gains at the fourth spot of the league table.



Nketiah was rewarded for his determination and hunger after pressing the Leeds United goalkeeper to commit a blunder for the first goal.

The Ghanaian also connected to a low cross from Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli to get his second and Arsenal’s final of the afternoon.



The goal was Nketiah’s fourth of the season from the 18 games he has played for Arsenal.



Eddie Nketiah was awarded the man of the match for his incredible performance which has enhanced the possibility of Arsenal achieving their top four hopes.



Nketiah has been incredible for Arsenal since replacing French striker Alexandre Lacazette last month.



Nketiah scored in Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea and was a standout performer in their 2-1 victory over West Ham United.





Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







