Watch highlights of Ghana-Portugal clash as Asamoah Gyan sets new record, Ronaldo scores

Ghana will face Portugal in it's opening game of the 2022 World Cup.

The two teams last played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil which the European giant won 2-1.



An own goal from John Boye gave the 2016 European champions the lead, before Asamoah Gyan restored parity some few minutes later.



Cristiano Ronaldo scored the match winner for Portugal.



It was the Black Stars last game in that tournament which saw Asamoah Gyan set a new record as Africa's all-time leading top scorer at the World Cup with his sixth goal.



The former Sunderland striker had scored in three consecutive World Cup tournaments from 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The two football powerhouses in their respective continents face off in another World Cup tournament in Qatar in November.



