Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-0 win over Benin

Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s goal was enough to send Ghana through to the next round of the 2022 African Nations Championship qualifiers.

The Black Galaxies defeated Benin 1-0 on Saturday at Cotonou's Stade de l'Amitié to complete the double over their West African opponents on 4-0 aggregate.

Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who scored the first goal in the first leg, produced the winner in Cotonou, scoring in the 82nd minute.

Black Galaxies will come up against Nigeria in the final round of the qualifiers to book a place in Algeria for the tournament.

Ghana have failed to qualify for the tournament in the last three editions.

Watch highlights of the match below:

