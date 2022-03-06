Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-0 win over Senegal in FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup Qualifiers

The Black Maidens recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Young Terenga Lionesses of Senegal at the Stade Lat Dior to begin the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, India 2022 qualifiers on a positive note.

Princess Owusu scored the only goal of the match inside 87 minutes to give Ghana a slight advantage ahead of the 2nd leg.



Aissata Chris Ba came close to opening the scoring for the host on the 10th minute but was denied by the solid defence made up of Rose Boakyewaa and Magdalene Awuni.



Mariam Maltiti Iddi had to make way for Constance Agyemang on the 37th minute in what seems a tactical switch from Coach Baba Nuhu.



Nancy Amoh came close as she latched on a superb 20-yard curler as she received a pass from Georgina Aoyem but the shot went against the upright just a minute to recess.



It became a game of two halves as the hosts took the game to the Ghanaians - until Princess Owusu slotted home calmly from close range after picking a delightful cross from a Constance Agyemang on the 87th minute.

Even though Baba Nuhu’s team struggled for fluency, the win reignites the teams’ pursuit of making it to another FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.



The return encounter is slated for Accra in two weeks’ time.



Watch video below.



