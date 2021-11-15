Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-0 win over South Africa

Source: Ghana 1-0 South Africa

Ghana booked a place in the final round of World Cup qualification after beating South Africa 1-0 at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday night.

The Black Stars were three points behind prior to the game and needed the win.



Andre Ayew got the job done for Milovan Rajevac's side, converting from the spot.



The team now await their next opponents who they are expected to battle in March 2022.

Wtch highlights below



