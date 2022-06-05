2
Watch highlights of Ghana’s 1-1 draw against the Central African Republic

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana remained unbeaten in Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after a 1-1 draw Central African Republic on Sunday, 5 June 2022.

CAR adopted the Estádio 1 de Novembro in Luanda due to a CAF ban after their national stadium failed to meet the required standards to host CAF A Type competitions.

Ghana went ahead in the 17th minute when Mohammed Kudus curled in a low shot into the bottom corner after some consummate passing on the right side between Osman Bukari and Felix Afena-Gyan released the goal scorer.

Central African Republic did not see much of the ball but in one of those rare moves forward, the underdogs struck the equalizer. France-based Karl Namnganda smashed a powerful one past goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi after a threaded pass from Brad Pirioua.

Ghana had the majority of the ball in the second half but failed to trouble the Central African Republic's defence.

Watch highlights of the match below:

