Watch highlights of Ghana's last game against Brazil

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars will play Brazil in a friendly game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Ghana Football Association has announced.

This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars will take on the record holders of the World Cup on September 23, during the FIFA international break.

Ahead of the much-anticipated game in September, GhanaWeb brings you highlights of Ghana's last game against the Brazilian national team.

Ghana's last game against Brazil was in 2011 when Adam Kwarasey won the heart of Ghanaians on his debut game for the Black Stars.

The Brazil team led by Ronaldinho beat Ghana 1-0 but the story after the game was about how new goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey saved the Black Stars from conceding a lot of goals.

Watch the highlights of the game below:



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



