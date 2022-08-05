2
Watch highlights of Ghana's top scorer in the English Premier League

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's top scorer in the English Premier League, Jordan Ayew will be in action on the opening day of the 2023 season as Crystal Palace clash with Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5.

The 2022/2023 Premier League season promises to be more competitive than any other season as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are booming in confidence after spending huge sums in the transfer market.

Ahead of the season, which starts on Friday, August 5, 2022, we put the spotlight on Jordan Ayew as he plays in his final season with Crystal Palace.

Jordan Ayew has scored 25 goals in the English Premier League while breaking the 24-year-old record of the legendary Anthony Yeboah.

We will also focus on Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Brentford who are the teams who will be competing in the league with Ghanaian players.

Watch some highlights of Jordan Ayew's goals in the post below:





