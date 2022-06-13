3
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Great Olympics 3-0 win over Hearts of Oak

Video Archive
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Great Olympics mauled rivals Hearts of Oak 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in their Ghana Premier League match.

Abdul Razak scored a brace for the Dade boys as they completed a double over the Phobians.

Great Olympics got the breakthrough following a fine move in the box which resulted in Acheampong striking home.

Hearts were put to sleep with the intensive football from the hosts.

Just when they started to get into their strides, Yussif Abdul Razak pinned them back with an Olympics second.

The Phobians failed to recover and it was all Olympics in the second half before Razak grabbed his brace.

Hearts have now lost three of their last four matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Watch highlights of the match below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up