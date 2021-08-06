Watch highlights of Hasaacas Ladies win over River Angels in CAF Women's Champions League

Hasaacas Ladies emerged winners of the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers after beating River Angels of Nigeria 3-1 in the final.

The Ghanaian champions got their revenge over the Nigerians, having lost to them in their opening match of the competition.



Hasaacas Ladies secured a 3-1 victory at the Stade Champroux in Abidjan.



Irrespective of the outcome, both teams will be present at the maiden Caf Women’s Champions League later this year in Egypt.



But victory means Hasaacas Ladies have achieved an unprecedented treble. They travelled to the Ivory Coast full of confidence following their dominance in the domestic competitions.

Yusif Basigi's side won the Ghana Women's Premier League and a week later they secured the FA Cup to make it a double.



Watch highlights of the game below:



