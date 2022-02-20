0
Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak 0-0 draw with Asante Kotoko

Muntari with a bicycle kick in the game

Sun, 20 Feb 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.

Hearts of Oak had a bright start to the match with the team’s counter-attacking play causing all kinds of trouble for the opponent.

Unfortunately, the Phobians failed to capitalise on any of the chances to score as the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.

Striker Obeng Jr. struck the post and missed a great chance at goal as well.

In the second half, both teams impressed but neither side could equalize, forcing the match to end in a draw.

It was Asante Kotoko who had the best chances in the second half with Emmanuel Lamptey forcing a save from Richard Attah.

Cameroonian Franch Etouga also tried his best at goal but the Phobians were resolute.

Watch highlights of the match below

