Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak 0-0 draw with Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.
Hearts of Oak had a bright start to the match with the team’s counter-attacking play causing all kinds of trouble for the opponent.
Unfortunately, the Phobians failed to capitalise on any of the chances to score as the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.
Striker Obeng Jr. struck the post and missed a great chance at goal as well.
In the second half, both teams impressed but neither side could equalize, forcing the match to end in a draw.
It was Asante Kotoko who had the best chances in the second half with Emmanuel Lamptey forcing a save from Richard Attah.
Cameroonian Franch Etouga also tried his best at goal but the Phobians were resolute.
Watch highlights of the match below
