1
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak 0-1 defeat to Aduana Stars

Video Archive
Sun, 13 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana Stars made it four straight wins in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, March 13, 2022, after beating reigning champions 1-0 in Dormaa.

The former champions scored seconds before halftime and held on for their first win over Hearts of Oak under coach Samuel Boadu.

Boadu's side had not lost in their previous two meetings against Aduana and came into Sunday's clash high on confidence after back-to-back wins against Asante Kotoko and WAFA respectively.

However, they were second best with Aduana dominating and creating the best chances of the encounter.

Sam Adams converted one before the referee brought the first half to a close. Adams received a through pass in a good position and he beat substitute goalkeeper Richmond Ayi with a powerful low effort.

Ayi came on for Richard Attah who was stretched off over what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The Phobians returned from the break with intent to at least salvage a point but they lacked inspiration with Sulley Muntari's absence due to injury affecting them.

Aduana are now five points behind Kotoko who play Bibiani Gold Stars later in the evening.

Meanwhile, Hearts have seen the points separating them and the top four increased to five points.

The defeat also means Hearts haven't won at Aduana in eight years.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
He's not being smart - Computer man chides Obofour
Ghanaian man in the U.S kills himself after losing his wife to suicide
Edwin Danquah – Meet the young Ghanaian goalkeeper who idolizes Andre Onana
What Bulldog said about Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness saga
Reasons Ag opposed Barker-Vormawor bail revealed
Nine UEW students die in Sunday dawn crash at Asuboi
‘I don’t take loans because the interest rates are ridiculous’ – Ken Agyapong
Related Articles: