Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak’s 1-0 win over King Faisal

Kwadwo Obeng Jr scored a stupendous goal as Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobias defeated King Faisal at home on their return to the capital city on January 30, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kwadwo Obeng Jr struck the back of the net a few minutes into the first half after picking up a loose ball.



Shortly after scoring, the striker came close to scoring on two different occasions through a header and another powerful strike.

Hearts of Oak managed to defend their goal till the final whistle to bag an important 3 points.



The win moves the Phobians closer to the top four as they are now placed 5th on the league table with 23 points behind Aduana Stars.



The Phobians are 10 points behind current league leaders and rivals Asante Kotoko.



