Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 2-0 victory over JS Saoura

Hearts of Oak beat JS Saoura 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs.



The Phobians were dominant throughout the game but could score once in each half to win the leg.



Salifu Ibrahim gave Hearts the lead in the first half with a diving header from close range, connecting Daniel Afriyie's cross.

Agyenim Boateng who replaced Salifu in the second half scored a brilliant first-time goal after substitute Enoch Asubonteng squared the ball to the left-footed striker.



Hearts following the victory will travel for the second leg in Algeria on December 5.



The Ghanaian giants are hoping to qualify for the group stage after being booted out of the CAF Champions League by Wydad Athletic Club.



