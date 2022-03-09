1
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 2-1 win over WAFA

Video Archive
Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana star Sulley Muntari scored the winner for Hearts of Oak as they bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Kwadwo Obeng Junior scored to put the home side in front with a brilliant finish in the 46th minute.

A few minutes later, Derrick Antwi Mensah drew parity for WAFA with a sublime freekick goal in the 55th-minute.

Substitute Patrick Razak won a penalty for Hearts of Oak after WAFA goalie Osei Kojo Bonsu brought him down in the box.

Muntari converted to end Hearts of Oak's winless run.

Watch highlights below

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall meet on the floor – Sam George to NPP MP over court ruling
Security analyst suspects foul play in killing of police bullion van robbers
Supreme Court throws out Assin North MP's application
Minority reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise
Police officers gunned down were leading police to gang hideaway – Kwesi Ofori
Opuni might be hallucinating – Honyenuga
Petitioner reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise voting as Speaker
Supreme court decides Joe Wise can vote while presiding
Sam George reacts to court ruling
Dr. Kwabena Duffour begins door to door campaign
Related Articles: