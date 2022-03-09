Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 2-1 win over WAFA

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Former Ghana star Sulley Muntari scored the winner for Hearts of Oak as they bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.
After a goalless first half, Kwadwo Obeng Junior scored to put the home side in front with a brilliant finish in the 46th minute.
A few minutes later, Derrick Antwi Mensah drew parity for WAFA with a sublime freekick goal in the 55th-minute.
Substitute Patrick Razak won a penalty for Hearts of Oak after WAFA goalie Osei Kojo Bonsu brought him down in the box.
Muntari converted to end Hearts of Oak's winless run.
