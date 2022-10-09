0
Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak’s 3-0 defeat to Real Bamako in the CAF Confed Cup

Sun, 9 Oct 2022

Hearts of Oak lost by 3-0 in their CAF Confederations Cup match to AS Real de Bamako of Mali.

The Phobians went to the match with newly appointed assistant coach Ocloo who named a strong side for the match.

AS Bamako scored their first goal in the 11th minute through a free kick as goalkeeper Ofori Antwi was unable to deal with the ball.

Real Bamako made it 2-0 in the 30th minute after Denis Korsah scored an own goal.

Hearts of Oak who looked desperate went in search of a goal but Mohammed Alhassan and Barnieh were so unlucky.

In the second half, the Ghana FA Cup champions lifted their game but the Malian side scored their 3rd goal in the 74th minute as Hearts of Oak's defence went sleeping.

Watch highlights of the match below

