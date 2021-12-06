Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak’s 4-0 loss to JS Saroua in CAF Confederations Cup

Hearts of Oak are out of the CAF Confederations Cup

The Phobians failed to score a goal in the game



Coach Samuel Boadu left his first-choice goalkeeper in this game



Hearts of Oak were drubbed 4-0 by JS Saroua in a second leg match of the CAF Confederations Cup tie.



The hosts took the lead in the 21st minute when Saad fired a feeble shot in between the legs of goalkeeper Richard Baidoo.



The Phobians conceded their second in the game when Baltrash headed a cross which Richard Baidoo failed to parry out of his box in the 35th minute.



In the second half, the referee made a call when he awarded a corner kick to JS Saroua which should have been a goal kick for Hearts of Oak.

Lhamri scored from a free header as the Hearts of Oak players were caught ball watching.



With 3 minutes to full time, Caleb Amankwa gave away the ball and Remontada Basharya cut into the box from the flanks and fired home JS Saroua’s 4th goal in the game.



Hearts of Oak’s 2-0 win the first leg was not enough as the game ended 4-2 on aggregate.



Enjoy highlights of the match below



