Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak’s 6-1 defeat against Wydad in Morocco

Mon, 25 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Moroccan giants Wydad AC handed Ghana champions Hearts of Oak a humiliation to eliminate them from the CAF Champions League.

Wydad thrashed the Phobians 6-1 at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday in the second of the play-offs.

The result means Hearts of Oak drop to the CAF Confederation Cup while Wydad progress to the group stage.

See highlights of the match below

