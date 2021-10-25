Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak’s 6-1 defeat against Wydad in Morocco

Mon, 25 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Moroccan giants Wydad AC handed Ghana champions Hearts of Oak a humiliation to eliminate them from the CAF Champions League.
Wydad thrashed the Phobians 6-1 at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday in the second of the play-offs.
The result means Hearts of Oak drop to the CAF Confederation Cup while Wydad progress to the group stage.
See highlights of the match below
