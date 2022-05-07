1
Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's draw with Bechem United

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak earned a point against Bechem United in a 1-1 draw on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

Bechem United took the lead in the 28th minute when Emmanuel Owusu broke the deadlock.

Hearts of Oak grabbed the equaliser through teenager Suraj Seidu on the stroke of halftime.

With no goals in the second half, the game ended in a stalemate, with Hearts of Oak earning a point against second-placed Bechem United.

