Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's draw with Bechem United

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Hearts of Oak earned a point against Bechem United in a 1-1 draw on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.
Bechem United took the lead in the 28th minute when Emmanuel Owusu broke the deadlock.
Hearts of Oak grabbed the equaliser through teenager Suraj Seidu on the stroke of halftime.
With no goals in the second half, the game ended in a stalemate, with Hearts of Oak earning a point against second-placed Bechem United.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- GPL: Olympics returns to winning ways by beating Berekum Chelsea
- 2021/22 GHPL: Match officials for week 28 announced
- Great Olympics return to top four after edging Berekum Chelsea
- GPL: Bechem United coach eyes win against Hearts of Oak
- 2021/22 GPL WK 28 Match Preview: Bibiani Gold Stars vs King Faisal
- Read all related articles