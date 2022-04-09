Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's new signing Samuel Inkoom

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of Ghana international Samuel Inkoom on a season and a half deal.

Inkoom, 32, goes straight into the Phobians squad and will be available for selection on Sunday when the Rainbow Club take on Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The right-back spent a season (2008-2009) at Kotoko after joining from Sekondi Hasaacas.



He immediately joined Swiss giants FC Basel in 2009 after he helped the Ghana U20 side to become the first African side to win the FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt.

Watch highlights below



