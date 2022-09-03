3
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's win over Division One League side Asokwa Deportivo

Hearts Of Oak Win 1 Hearts of Oak

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak humiliated Division One League side Asokwa Deportivo as part of their preseason for the upcoming season.

The Phobians inflicted a 3-0 win over the lower-tier side at the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi on Friday morning.

Goals from Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba, Samuel Inkoom and Isaac Mensah propelled the Ghanaian giants to victory.

They are expected to take on Kumasi Ebony FC this afternoon at the Paa Joe Park.

Hearts of Oak are preparing massively for the Ghana Premier League and CAF Confederations Cup campaigns.

Below is the video:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Related Articles: