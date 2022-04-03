Watch highlights of Jojo Wollacot's performance for Swindon Town against Rochdale

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town against Rochdale in the EFL Sky Bet League Two on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The Bristol City goalkeeper on loan to Swindon Town returned to his club after an impressive form in the international break with the Black Stars of Ghana.



Wollacott had to make a few saves as he helped the Reds secure a share of the spoils this afternoon.



"We're probably a bit frustrated because we've set ourselves high frustrations,", the 25-year-old said after the game.



"I mean, it is a clean sheet and we didn't lose the game which is important, but I'm pretty sure we're allowed to be a bit frustrated not to get the three points.

"We made the most of it, we did our best and it was a bit frustrating that we couldn't play out as much as we wanted, but it is what it is.



"You have to believe in your methods, you have to stick with it and keep trying and we got success with it as well."



Watch highlights of the game in the post below:



