Watch highlights of Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp in Crystal Palace's win over Oxford United

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew, and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace on Tuesday, August 22, 2022, as the Eagles beat Oxford United in the Carabao Cup.

Jeffrey Schlupp created Crystal Palace's first goal against the League One Club after setting up Frenchman Edouard in the 71st minute.

Jordan Ayew, who was also introduced in the 76th minute won the penalty for the Eagles in stoppage time which was converted by captain Luka Milivojevic to seal the victory.

Schlupp has made four appearances for Crystal Palace in all competitions this season and provided one assist.

Crystal Palace will travel to the Etihad Stadium for their match week four game against champions, Manchester City.

Watch the highlights of the game below:

