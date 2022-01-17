Watch highlights of Karela's win over King Faisal

Umar Bashiru scored in either half as Karela United beat King Faisal 2-0 on Friday to hand them their first home loss of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The former Asante Kotoko man – who now captains the Aiyinase based club drilled got on the end of Samuel Kumi’s back heel pass before placing the ball past Frank Boateng for the opener inside 22nd minutes.



King Faisal who went into the game with a huge reputation of going 6 games at home without defeat tried to reply instantly but Karela United were equal to the task as their back line handled the situation calmly.



Bashiru’s goal separated the two sides as they went into the half time break.



Karela United were still on the front foot even after the break as they sat deep to hit on the counter and in one of those situations, Samuel Atta Kumi was fouled by King Faisal goalkeeper Frank Boateng for a penalty.



Umar Bashiru stood behind and dispatched it excellently for the second goal in the 62nd minute.

Then on, King Faisal tried hard to redeem themselves but Karela United held on to win 2-0 at the Baba Yara stadium – their first away win of the season.



The result takes Karela United to 17 points while King Faisal stays on 23 points after 13 League matches- suffering their first back to back loss of the season.



