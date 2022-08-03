Watch highlights of Kotoko new signing, goalie Frederick Asare

Frederick Asare

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko has officially confirmed the signing of 23-year-old goalkeeper Frederick Asare.

"We are pleased to announce the capture of Goalkeeper Frederick Asare on a three-year deal Asare joins us on a free transfer following his exploits for Accra Lions last season," the club announced.



He joins the porcupine warriors on a three-year deal after departing fellow Premier League side Accra Lions on a free transfer.



The goalkeeper is officially the first of many signings that Asante Kotoko has made during the off-season.



He was the number one goalkeeper for Accra Lions who were promoted to the Ghana Premier League during the 2020/2021 season.



The goalkeeper excelled for the club as he helped them survive in the Premier League in their first season.

He made 27 appearances for Accra Lions and conceded 27 goals whiles he kept 13 clean sheets.



