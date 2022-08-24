Watch highlights of Kotoko's 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal in friendly match

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Sudanese giants Al-Hilal picked a 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday in Sudan.

The Ghana Premier League champions conceded a goal in each half of the game which was highly patronized by fans.



Senegalese youngster Lamine Jarjou scored the first goal for Al-Hilal in the 42nd minute.



Khater Awad scored in the 88th minute for Al-Hilal to seal their victory over the Porcupine Warriors.



The match featured Kotoko's new captain Richard Boadu and some new signings like Morrison, Zeze, Mukwala, among others.



Former Asante Kotoko left-back Ibrahim Imoro also captained Al-Hilal in the game.



Kotoko will play Al-Hilal again in another friendly match on Friday, August 26 in Sudan.

Watch match highlights below







Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











JNA/KPE