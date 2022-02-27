Watch highlights of Kotoko's 2-0 win over Dreams FC

Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga scored a brace in Asante Kotoko's first victory in the second leg of the Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko continued their dominance in this season's Ghana Premier League with a 2-0 win over Dreams FC.



The Still Believe lads who played as visitors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium started the game with all guns blazing but squandered all their chances.



After a goalless first half, the Porcupines returned as a rejuvenated side to beat their opponents by two goals.



Etouga scored a penalty after he was brought down in the box by Dreams FC's goalkeeper.

The Cameroonian later made it two goals with simple a rebound after his first attempt struck the goal post.



Watch highlights of the match below



