Watch highlights of Kudus Mohammed's performance against Brazil

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed was one of the few players who had a decent performance in Ghana's 3-0 defeat to Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly in France on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Kudus returned to midfield for the first time after playing as false 9 since the start of the season.



He and the team had a poor first half, but he improved in the second half to finish the game with a Fotmob rating of 7.6, the highest among Black Stars players.



The Ajax player lasted for 83 minutes. He had 48 touches, completed two of four dribbling attempts, completed all eight long balls attempted, won all three tackles attempted, recovered possession seven times, won three fouls, and completed three passes into the final third.



His second-half performance could not propel Ghana back into the game after a disastrous first half.



Ghana was defeated 3-0, with all three goals coming in the first half. Richarlison scored two goals and Marquinhos added another.



Watch the video below





Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











EE/DA