Watch highlights of Kwame Despite's 60th birthday football match

Osei Kwame Despite turns 60

Former Ghana defender, Osei Kuffour only footballer among 'East Legon Executive Club'



The match was organized to honour our founder - Kuffour on Despite birthday football match



Owner of Despite Media Group, Osei Kwame Despite celebrated his 60th birthday last Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



As part of the birthday celebration, a football match was organised by members of the prestigious 'East Legon Executive Club'. Despite, who is one of Ghana's richest men is said to be the founder of the group.



The group is made up of wealthy men who are based in East Legon, which has former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour as a member.

Kuffour speaking after the fun game, revealed that the match was organized to honour their founder.



"We play football here every Sunday but today we did it special because at there was 'founder' written the back of the jersey and Despite at 60 in front. It is something we planned to honour him." He told Happy FM



