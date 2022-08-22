0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Medeama's 3-0 win over Hearts of Oak

Video Archive
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak were on Sunday, August 22, 2022, thumped 3-0 by Medeama SC in the GHALCA top six tournament.

The Yellow and Mauves made mincemeat of the Phobians who played the game with members of their feeder clubs, Auroras.

Medeama SC took full advantage of the team’s dominance and led by two goals at the end of the first half thanks to goals from Darlington and Joshua Agyemang.

Ten minutes into the second half, Joshua Agyemang scored his second of the game to give Medeama a 3-goal advantage.

Although Hearts of Oak will subsequently pull one back, it was not enough as the Phobians lost 1-0 at the end of the game.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Related Articles: