0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Mohammed Kudus' incredible performance against Heerenveen

Video Archive
Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, continued his fine form by starring in Ajax's big win over FC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Kudus, making his first league start, scored twice for the hosts as they defeated Heerenveen 5-0 to extend their winning streak to seven games.

The midfielder was once again used as a false 9 and excelled, finishing the game with a FotMob rating of 8.7.

The 22-year-old was replaced in the 75th minute. While walking off the field to make way for Lucas Ocampus, Ajax fans stood up and applauded the Ghanaian for putting on a good show.

He was named man-of-the-match following the victory, making it back-to-back man-of-the-match honours in two different competitions.

Kudus scored and was named man of the match in Ajax's Champions League win over Rangers in midweek, and he also scored a brace and was named man of the match again in Saturday's 5-0 victory.

Watch his highlights below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Related Articles: