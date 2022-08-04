2
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Osman Bukari's hattrick in Champions League qualifying round

Video Archive
Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari grabbed a remarkable hattrick for his side Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday night in the UEFA Championship League third qualifying round first leg.

The Black Stars winger got on the scoresheet in the 29th minute at Stadion Rajko Mitic.

Four minutes later, Zambian Kings Kangwa doubled the lead, and just before half-time, Bukari found the back of the net again to register a brace on the night.

After the interval, the former Accra Lions FC player scored his third in the 70th minute to make the scoreline 4-0.

He was replaced six minutes later by countryman Ibrahim Mustapha.

Watch highlights of the game in the post below:



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
We've agreed with parties on only 'Ghana Card' for new voters – EC
Headmaster, administrator busted for promoting exams malpractices
The preacher who 'boomed' at NPP thanksgiving service
Lawyer of KNUST 'gang-rape’ students speaks
NAPO 'rips' so-called Nkrumah MoU
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Related Articles: