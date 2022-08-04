Watch highlights of Osman Bukari's hattrick in Champions League qualifying round

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari grabbed a remarkable hattrick for his side Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday night in the UEFA Championship League third qualifying round first leg.

The Black Stars winger got on the scoresheet in the 29th minute at Stadion Rajko Mitic.



Four minutes later, Zambian Kings Kangwa doubled the lead, and just before half-time, Bukari found the back of the net again to register a brace on the night.



After the interval, the former Accra Lions FC player scored his third in the 70th minute to make the scoreline 4-0.



He was replaced six minutes later by countryman Ibrahim Mustapha.



