Watch highlights of Partey's fine display in Arsenal defeat to Liverpool

Liverpool defeat Arsenal 2-0



Arsenal lost to Liverpool 2-0 on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 but Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey excelled.



The midfielder continued his impressive for the Gunners recently with master display against an in-form Liverpool midfielder.



Partey, especially in the first half was in the thick of affairs and dictated the pace of the game in Arsenal’s favor.

Liverpool’s midfield trio if Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho had lessons to pick from the 28-year-old whose flamboyant touches made Arsenal flow exceedingly well.



Arsenal lost but Partey shone. He alongside Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli were arguably the best players for Mikel Arteta’s side.



His form dipped a bit in the second half as Liverpool gained control of the game but in moments, he showed flashes of the great player he is.



Partey stats at the end of the game read 81% Pass accuracy, 5/8 Accurate long passes, 4/4 Dribbles completed, 9/14 Ground duels won, 3/3 Tackles won, 2 Interceptions and 10 Recoveries.



Partey and his Arsenal mates will be hoping to bounce back over the weekend when the Gunners host Aston Villa at the Emirates.

A win will see the Gunners continue their place in the top four and move a step closer to securing Champions League football.







