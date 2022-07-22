Watch highlights of Samuel Boadu's first match as Hearts of Oak coach

Samuel Boadu joins Hearts of Oak from Medeama SC

Samuel Boadu ends Hearts of Oak's long wait for Ghana Premier League trophy



Hearts of Oak win 2022 MTN FA Cup



In less than two years in charge of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, has won all the competitions he has competed in, in Ghana



The former Medeama SC coach joined Accra Hearts of Oak in March 2021 to replace Serbian coach, Kosta Papic, ahead of the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



He won the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup thus becoming the automatic winner of the Ghana Super Cup by winning the two domestic competitions.



Coach Samuel Boadu added another trophy to the cabinet of Accra Hearts of Oak after leading the Phobians to win a record 12th FA Cup title against Bechem United.

He couldn't defend his league title in his second season but won the MTN FA Cup after beating Bechem United to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.



Boadu also won the President's Cup by beating rivals Asante Kotoko 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The 34-year-old coach got his Hearts of Oak career off to a flying start on Sunday, May 2, 2022, as he guided the Phobians to an emphatic 4-0 victory against WAFA on match day 17.



Today we bring you highlights of Samuel Boadu's first game as Hearts of Oak coach ahead of the upcoming season.



