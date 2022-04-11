Watch highlights of Samuel Inkoom’s debut against Kotoko

Kotoko put one past Hearts in Kumasi

Hearts of Oak’s new signing, Samuel Inkoom made his debut for the side against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



Inkoom’s maiden appearance ended in a defeat as Kotoko pipped their arch rivals 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Franck Etouga Mbella made the difference after beautifully dispatching a spot kick inside the 17th minute.



Samuel Inkoom was introduced in the second half when he replaced Gladson Awako on the 63rd minute.

The 32-year-old had a decent debut where he sent in some dangerous balls from the right right.



In last quarter of the game, he almost got the equalizer when he curled a freekick towards goal but Danlad Ibrahim had his ground covered as he made a save.



Following the defeat, Hearts of Oak have slipped out of the top 4 to 6th with 36 points.



The FC Basel man penned a one-year contract with the Phobians on Friday, April 04, 2022.



