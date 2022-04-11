2
Watch highlights of Samuel Inkoom’s debut against Kotoko

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak’s new signing, Samuel Inkoom made his debut for the side against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Inkoom’s maiden appearance ended in a defeat as Kotoko pipped their arch rivals 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Franck Etouga Mbella made the difference after beautifully dispatching a spot kick inside the 17th minute.

Samuel Inkoom was introduced in the second half when he replaced Gladson Awako on the 63rd minute.

The 32-year-old had a decent debut where he sent in some dangerous balls from the right right.

In last quarter of the game, he almost got the equalizer when he curled a freekick towards goal but Danlad Ibrahim had his ground covered as he made a save.

Following the defeat, Hearts of Oak have slipped out of the top 4 to 6th with 36 points.

The FC Basel man penned a one-year contract with the Phobians on Friday, April 04, 2022.

Watch highlights below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
