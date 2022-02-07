Watch highlights of Sulley Muntari’s first game for Hearts of Oak

Muntari debuts in Hearts of Oak defeat to Olympics

Former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari made his debut for Hearts of Oak in their matchday 16 fixture in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



It was a debut to forget for the former Inter Milan player as the Phobians succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their city rivals Great Olympics.



Donning the number 10 jersey, Muntari got rousing applauds from the fans as he was introduced in the 77th minute to replace William Dankyi.



The UEFA Champions League winner rejected an offer from captain Fatawu Mohammed to have the captain armband.

The 37-year-old was involved in action at the heart of midfield and created a few chances in the game.



The midfielder effected two corner kicks, one of which nearly got the equalizer but Obeng Jnr.’s connection went wide.



One of his contributions at goal also saw striker Kofi Kordzi failing to square the ball after making several touches inside the box.



After the final whistle, Muntari was hailed by fans for his efforts while some of the players seized the opportunity to have pictures with him.



Watch highlights of Muntari’s first game for Hearts of Oak below



